Gujrat: Tribal woman beaten up, stripped, paraded in village by mob; 12 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

In a shocking case reported from a village in Gujrat, a 35-year-old tribal woman was assaulted, disrobed and paraded by a mob led by her father-in-law over a suspected extra-marital affair. The incident took place on January 28 in a village in Sanjeli taluka, Superintendent of Police Rajdeepsinh Zala said. As many as 12 persons were arrested after a video of this heinous incident went viral.

FIR against 15 persons

Police have registered FIR against 15 persons, of these, 12 are arrested. They have been booked on charges of abduction, wrongful confinement, outraging modesty and assault with intent to disrobe, while those in the mob who videoed the act and circulated it have been slapped with provisions of Information Technology Act

"An FIR was registered on January 29 against 15 persons.

We have arrested 12 persons, comprising four men, four women and four juveniles. After we were alerted about the incident, we rescued the woman, who was locked inside the house by her father-in-law," SP said.

Victim had an extra marital affair, states FIR

As per the FIR, the victim had an affair with a man from the village and had gone to meet him on the day of the incident. A mob led by her father-in-law Bahadur Damor and her husband's brother Sanjay Damor along with some women stormed into the man's house, assaulted the victim, partially disrobed her and forced her to walk around the village after tying her hands with a chain, police said.

She was then tied to a motorcycle and dragged on the main road before being taken home and locked inside.

Gujarat Health Minister and government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar that police acted immediately and have arrested 12 persons so far.

(With PTI inputs)