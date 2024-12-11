Renowned Gujarati singer Purushottam Upadhyay dies at 90, PM Modi expresses condolences

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Gujarati Singer and music composer Purushottam Upadhyay.

Renowned Gujarati singer and composer Purushottam Upadhyay passed away at the age of 90 on Wednesday. As per the information, he breathed his last at his Mumbai residence, leaving a legacy cherished by millions of music lovers. His demise marks the end of an era in Gujarati music, as fans and admirers mourn the loss of a legend.

Recipient of prestigious honours like the Gujarat Gaurav Puraskar and the Padma Shri, Upadhyay made an indelible mark on the world of music. He captivated audiences with timeless hits such as He Ranglo Jamyo, Divaso Judaina Jay Che, Ae Jaashe Jarur Milan Sudhi, and Kahu Chu Jawanine. With compositions spanning over 20 films and 30 plays, Upadhyay's work extended beyond Gujarat, resonating deeply with the Gujarati diaspora worldwide.

PM Modi expresses condolences

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the demise of Upadhyay and termed him as a "legendary singer". "I am deeply shocked by the news of the demise of the legendary singer Purushottam Upadhyay, who kept the Gujarati language alive around the world through simple music. This is an irreparable loss to the art world. Swarankan music compositions in his melodious voice will always live in our hearts. Prayers for the repose of Sadgat's soul and condolences to the bereaved family... Om Shanti (sic)," the Prime Minister posted on X.

Who was Purushottam Upadhyay?

Born on August 15, 1934, in Gujarat's Kheda, Upadhyay’s passion for music was evident from a young age, earning him numerous accolades during his school years. His love for music drove him to Mumbai to pursue a career, but his initial efforts were met with challenges, prompting his return. Undeterred, he began performing in theatre companies, marking the beginning of his illustrious journey. A transformative moment came when he performed a song originally sung by Noor Jehan in the presence of actor Ashraf Khan. This breakthrough led to collaborations with renowned artists and a contract with All India Radio, Mumbai. Upadhyay also took on the role of managing music events at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and cemented his position in the music world.

