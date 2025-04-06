Gujarat: Woman and child killed in devastating fire in Ahmedabad, several others injured A devastating fire at Gyanda Society in Ahmedabad claimed the lives of a woman and her child, injuring others, with investigations revealing illegal storage of hazardous materials in the building.

A tragic fire broke out on Sunday evening at Gyanda Society in the Jivraj Park area of Ahmedabad, claiming the lives of a woman and her 2-year-old child, both of whom succumbed to severe burn injuries. The victims, identified as Sarawswati Meghani and her daughter Saumiya, were trapped in the blaze that engulfed their house, which was being used as a storeroom for air conditioning materials.

The fire, which led to multiple explosions, destroyed more than 10 vehicles, including a car and several bikes. In addition to the fatalities, two senior citizens suffered serious burn injuries and were rushed to Jivraj Hospital for treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, which appears to have been linked to the dangerous storage of highly flammable materials like gas cylinders, foam, copper pipes, and butane gas.

The house, owned by Jagdish Meghani, served as both a residence and a godown for air conditioning repair materials. Meghani reportedly stored such materials not only in the house but also in three other shops located nearby. Reports indicate that a total of five tenants lived in the house, which had been rented out by Meghani. The property was used to store various flammable items, including gas cylinders, which likely contributed to the intensity of the fire.

Neighbours reported hearing around 14 to 15 blasts during the incident, which quickly spread to nearby houses. Local authorities stated that the house had been previously flagged for violations, with the chairman of Gyanda Housing Society sending a notice to the owner in 2024 about the improper storage of materials. Despite this, no action was taken by the Amdavad Municipal Corporation at the time.

The fire triggered an immediate response from emergency services, with more than 10 fire brigade vehicles dispatched to the scene. Firefighters from various areas, including Navrangpura, Prahladnagar, and Jamalpur, worked tirelessly to control the blaze. Vejalpur MLA Amit Thaker also arrived at the scene to oversee the rescue and relief operations.

Meanwhile, Jagdish Meghani, the house owner, is reportedly absconding following the incident, and authorities are actively searching for him in connection with the fire. The incident has raised concerns about the safety measures in residential areas, particularly regarding the illegal storage of hazardous materials in residential buildings.

The incident has shocked the community, and local authorities have vowed to investigate further and take appropriate legal action to prevent such tragedies in the future.

(ANI inputs)