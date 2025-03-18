Gujarat: Vadodara car accident accused sent to judicial custody, victim's lawyer alleges police negligence Vadodara car accident: One woman died, and eight others were injured after an overspeeding four-wheeler rammed into two-wheeler on March 14.

Vadodara car crash accused driver, Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, is sent to judicial custody by the court. Yogesh Rana, the lawyer of the Vadodara accident victim, said that they had filed a Vakalatnama (memo of appearance) against the accused. However, no bail application has been filed from Chaurasia's side as of now. Police have registered a drink and drive case against the accused, Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, he claimed that he was not drunk on the night of the accident.

Victim's lawyer alleges police negligence

Speaking to ANI, lawyer Yogesh Rana said the accused alleged negligence by the police as the accused was able to give a statement to the media while being in custody. "We have filed Vakalatnama, they (accused Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia) have not filed any bail application...investigation officer presented him before the court and court has sent the accused to judicial custody," Rana said on Monday. "This is a serious matter, a woman has died, and her husband is in critical condition. Three people who were travelling in the other scooty, 2 of them are children and the woman who was with them, is also critical...in Police custody, the accused got to give a statement (to the media) this shows the negligence of the Police," he added.

One died, eight injured

Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar said the collision resulted in the death of one woman whereas eight others have been injured. "Three other vehicles - two active vehicles, electric vehicle (EV) apart from a four-wheeler, are involved in the incident...Eight people were injured and a woman has died. Multiple investigative teams are investigating the incident", Narasimha Komar said to the reporters.

'We were going at 50 km/hour', claims accused

Accused Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia gave a statement to the media and claimed that he was not drunk and was driving at the speed of 50 km/hour. "We were going ahead of the scooty, we were turning right and there was a pothole on the road. There was a scooty and a car while we were turning right... The car slightly touched the other vehicle and the airbag opened suddenly, our vision was hampered and the car went out of control", accused Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia said.

"We were going at 50 km/hour. There were no people at that time, just a scooter and a car...I had no idea. I did not do any party, I went for Holika Dahan and was not drunk... Today, I was told that one woman has died and a few have sustained injuries. I want to meet the family of the victims, it is my fault and whatever they want that should happen...", he added.

(ANI inputs)