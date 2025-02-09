Gujarat: Tragic drowning in Patan claims five lives, including four children

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

A heartbreaking incident occurred on Sunday evening when five individuals, including four children, tragically drowned in a lake on the outskirts of Vadavali village in Chanasma taluka, Patan district. According to police reports, the victims were reportedly goatherds.

The incident took place when one of the individuals slipped and fell into the lake while herding goats near the water. In an attempt to rescue the person, the others jumped into the lake, but all of them tragically drowned.

Local villagers acted quickly, pulling the victims from the water and rushing them to the Chanasma Community Health Centre. Unfortunately, medical staff declared them dead upon arrival.

The deceased have been identified as Simran Sipahi (13), Mehra Malek (9), Abdul Malek (10), Sohail Qureshi (16), and Firoza Malek (32). The police were alerted to the emergency around 8 pm, and a 108 ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

Chanasma talathi, Jayanti Parmar, confirmed the devastating loss, offering condolences to the families affected by the tragedy. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

