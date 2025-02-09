Gujarat: Toddler, 3 women killed as dumper truck falls on labourers in Banaskantha

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/RETAN SANGIYA Locals gather at the spot

Four persons were dead after a dumper truck carrying sand overturned and fell on a group of labourers in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. Police on Sunday said three women and a toddler were crushed to death in the accident.

According to police, the tragic incident took place at Khengarpura village in the district on Saturday evening when a road construction work was underway.

Deputy Superintendent of Police SM Varotariya said, the dumper tried to make its way through a narrow passage and overturned, falling on a group of labourers engaged in the road construction work.

It took nearly two hours to pull out the women and the child trapped under the truck with the help of cranes and bulldozers, officials said.

The four persons were then rushed to a government hospital where they were declared dead, the officials said.

Jaideep Trivedi, medical officer at the government hospital in Tharad, said four persons were brought dead to the hospital.

The police were informed and the bodies were shifted for post-mortem, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Renukaben Ganawa (24), Sonalben Ninama (22), Ilaben Bhabhor (40) and Rudra (2).

