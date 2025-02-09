Sunday, February 09, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Gujarat
  4. Gujarat: Toddler, 3 women killed as dumper truck falls on labourers in Banaskantha

Gujarat: Toddler, 3 women killed as dumper truck falls on labourers in Banaskantha

The dumper truck fell into a big ditch which claimed three lives. The local authorities brought cranes to bring it out. The victims were taken to a hospital soon after the accident.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Banaskantha (Gujarat) Published : Feb 09, 2025 9:31 IST, Updated : Feb 09, 2025 10:44 IST
Gujarat accident,
Image Source : INDIA TV/RETAN SANGIYA Locals gather at the spot

Four persons were dead after a dumper truck carrying sand overturned and fell on a group of labourers in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. Police on Sunday said three women and a toddler were crushed to death in the accident. 

According to police, the tragic incident took place at Khengarpura village in the district on Saturday evening when a road construction work was underway.

Deputy Superintendent of Police SM Varotariya said, the dumper tried to make its way through a narrow passage and overturned, falling on a group of labourers engaged in the road construction work.

It took nearly two hours to pull out the women and the child trapped under the truck with the help of cranes and bulldozers, officials said.

The four persons were then rushed to a government hospital where they were declared dead, the officials said.

Jaideep Trivedi, medical officer at the government hospital in Tharad, said four persons were brought dead to the hospital.

The police were informed and the bodies were shifted for post-mortem, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Renukaben Ganawa (24), Sonalben Ninama (22), Ilaben Bhabhor (40) and Rudra (2).

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Gujarat

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement