Gujarat: Three family members die by suicide due to financial struggles, debt pressure The flat was supposed to be sold for Rs 22 lakh, and a man who wanted to buy it had given the family Rs 1 lakh as advance payment, he said.

In a tragic incident in the Amroli area of Surat in Gujarat, three members of a family reportedly died by suicide due to a heavy burden of debt and pressure from creditors. The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Bharat Bhai, his wife Vanita, and their 28-year-old son Harsh.

Details of incident:

The incident occurred at Antilia Apartments on Friday late night. Bharat Bhai, who previously worked in the diamond industry, consumed poison along with his wife and son. Neighbours found them unconscious and immediately rushed them to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Reason for suicide:

Police recovered a suicide note from the scene, in which the family mentioned their financial distress and increasing pressure from creditors. Bharat Bhai had lost his job due to financial difficulties and was unable to pay the instalments for a flat he had taken from the bank.

Additionally, he had sold his flat to another person, but the buyer later found out that the flat was mortgaged with the bank. This led the buyer to demand his money back and put pressure on the family.

Family's situation:

Bharat Bhai's wife, Vanita, was a homemaker, while their son, Harsh, also previously worked in the diamond industry. After losing his job, Harsh was doing irregular work. The family was struggling financially and facing pressure from the bank as well as the buyer of the flat.

Police investigation:

Surat Police have launched an investigation into the incident. The police have questioned other family members and are examining the suicide note. The police will also interrogate the bank and the buyer of the flat to determine the exact causes of the incident.

This incident highlights the tragic reality of suicides due to the increasing burden of debt and financial distress.