Gujarat tailor fines Rs 7,000 by court, reason? Delay in stitching woman's blouse for wedding A court in Ahmedabad has fined a tailor Rs 7,000 following a woman’s complaint after he failed to deliver her blouse on time, which she planned to wear at a wedding. The woman moved the consumer court, complaining the delay caused her "mental harassment".

Ahmedabad :

A tailor's broken promise cost him Rs 7,000 after he failing to stitch a woman's blouse in time for a wedding, turning what was meant to be a joyful family occasion into a consumer court dispute. The consumer court penalised the tailor for the delay and poor service.

An Ahmedabad woman had ordered a traditional blouse to wear at a relative’s wedding on December 24, 2024. She had paid the tailor Rs 4,395 in advance the previous month. When she went to collect the blouse on December 14, she found that it had not been stitched as per the design she had specified. The tailor assured her that he would correct the mistake, but the wedding date passed, and she never received the blouse.

Court holds tailor guilty of deficiency over blouse delay

The woman later sent a legal notice to the tailor and filed a complaint with the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ahmedabad (Additional). The tailor did not appear before the commission. The panel found him guilty of “deficiency in service” for failing to deliver the blouse and held that the complainant had suffered "mental harassment".

The court directed the tailor to refund Rs 4,395 with 7 per cent annual interest and also pay additional compensation for mental distress and litigation expenses, which amounted to around Rs 7,000.

Similar case in Kerala earlier this year

A similar case had been reported in Kochi, Kerala, in April this year. The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission had ordered a tailoring firm to pay Rs 15,000 in compensation to a customer after it failed to stitch a shirt as per the given measurements.

The complainant had ordered a custom-made shirt in August 2023 but later told the court that the stitched shirt did not fit properly and was unusable. When he approached the shop again in January 2024 for corrections, no action was taken, nor did the firm respond to his legal notice. The customer then approached the court seeking relief for the mental distress and financial loss he suffered.

