Gujarat: Six dead, including a Child, two women, in tragic collision on national highway near Rajkot The victims, comprising a seven-year-old child, two women, and three men, were traveling in the auto-rickshaw when it was struck by a truck on the national highway linking Rajkot to Ahmedabad near Maliyasan village, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police RS Baria.

In a horrific accident on Tuesday evening, six people, including a seven-year-old child, two women, and three men, lost their lives when a truck, driving in the wrong lane, collided with an autorickshaw on the national highway near Rajkot. The autorickshaw driver sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police, RS Baria, the incident occurred near Maliyasan village, along the highway connecting Rajkot and Ahmedabad. The victims were traveling in the autorickshaw when the truck, which was heading towards Rajkot, struck them. The impact of the crash left the autorickshaw severely mangled, and a crane was used to remove the wreckage from under the truck.

Police have reported that the truck driver fled the scene immediately after the collision. The accident caused a significant traffic disruption along the highway as vehicles were forced to slow down due to the wreckage.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been disclosed, but authorities have confirmed the presence of a young child, two women, and three men among the victims. The condition of the autorickshaw driver remains critical, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend the driver responsible for the fatal crash.

This tragic incident highlights the dangers of reckless driving and serves as a reminder of the need for greater road safety measures.

(Inputs from PTI)