Gujarat shocker: Woman along with four children dies by suicide after jumping into well in Jamnagar The incident occurred at Sumra village in Dhrol taluka, Inspector HR Rathod of Dhrol police said. The official said that the bodies of the woman and children were fished out from the well and sent for post-mortem.

In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly died by suicide along with her four children as she jumped into a well in a village in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district, police said on Friday. The incident came to light when the body of the 32-year-old and her children, aged three to 10, were found floating in the well on Thursday, an official said.

The incident occurred at Sumra village in Dhrol taluka, Inspector HR Rathod of Dhrol police said. The official said that the bodies of the woman and children were fished out from the well and sent for post-mortem.

It is not yet clear why they took the extreme step. The woman has been identified as Bhanuben Toriya who jumped into the well with her children, Ritwik, 3, Anandi, 4, Aju, 8 and Ayush, 10. The police said that a case of accidental death has been registered and further investigations are underway in relation to this.

(With inputs from PTI)