Gujarat shocker: Surat man kills wife and child, later attempts suicide by slitting throat

A wave of shock and grief has swept through Surat following a horrific incident of family violence in the Sarthana area. A young man, identified as Smit Jiyani, launched a brutal knife attack on his family at their residence in Surya Tower society around 9 am, resulting in the deaths of his wife and child and leaving his parents and himself seriously injured.

The gruesome scene unfolded within the confines of the Surya Tower society, home to a predominantly Saurashtrian Patel community involved in the diamond trade. Residents were left reeling in disbelief as news of the tragedy spread.

According to initial reports, Smit Jiyani attacked his parents with a knife before turning on his wife and young child. After the violent assault, Smit attempted to take his own life by slitting his throat. All five family members were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Tragically, Smit’s wife and child succumbed to their injuries, while he and his parents are currently receiving medical treatment.

The Sarthana police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident to determine the exact circumstances and motives behind the attack. Preliminary inquiries suggest that the family, originally from Savarkundla in Amreli, had been grappling with internal disputes and familial stress for an extended period. Sources indicate that these unresolved conflicts may have been a significant contributing factor to Smit’s desperate actions.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion across Surat, highlighting the devastating consequences of unresolved family conflicts and the critical importance of addressing mental health issues. The authorities are meticulously examining the sequence of events and gathering evidence to understand the full picture of this tragic case. The community remains in mourning as they grapple with the shocking loss of life and the deep impact of this horrific event.