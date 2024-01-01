Historic moment! Gujarat sets Guinness Record for performing mass 'Surya Namaskar' on new year

Follow us on Image Source : X/@SANGHAVIHARSH The record-breaking event was held at the majestic Modhera Sun Temple.

On the occasion of the new year, Gujarat has made an impressive entry into the Guinness Book of World Records by orchestrating a remarkable demonstration of health and unity. On Monday (January 1), more than 4,000 participants spanning 108 locations and 51 diverse categories simultaneously engaged in the 'Surya Namaskar' (sun salutation) yoga sequence. This event underscores the state's dedication to the well-being and preservation of cultural heritage.

The record-breaking event, held at the majestic Modhera Sun Temple, witnessed enthusiastic participation from diverse groups, including families, students, yoga enthusiasts, and even senior citizens. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi attended the celebrations from Modhera.

Guinness World Record title for Surya Namaskar

The jubilant atmosphere reached a crescendo when Guinness World Records adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar officially announced the successful attempt. Swapnil Dangarikar, Adjudicator at Guinness World Records said, "I was here to verify the record for the most people doing Surya Namaskar. This is a new title because no one had attempted to break this record before. After going through all the evidence and seeing them perform here in Modhera...They have successfully set a new Guinness World Record title for most people doing Surya Namaskar..."

Gujarat Home Minister's statement

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, brimming with pride, stated, "Today Gujarat has registered the first world record of the country and the world, where thousands of people have done yoga together at 108 places and in 51 variety of places." He further emphasized the global embrace of yoga, stating, "Yoga is being adopted across the world."

