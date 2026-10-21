Gujarat schools bar unauthorised entry, photography and videography under new rules

Gandhinagar:

The Gujarat government has issued new instructions aimed at strengthening security and maintaining discipline on school premises. Under the new directives, outsiders will not be allowed to enter school campuses without prior permission from the school principal.

According to the instructions, only parents and other individuals who have received prior approval from the school principal will be permitted to enter the premises. The move seeks to regulate access to school campuses and ensure that visitors follow the prescribed entry rules.

The new instructions also prohibit photography and videography on school premises without permission. Anyone entering a school without authorisation or taking photographs or recording videos in violation of the rules could face legal action.

Who can enter school premises under the new rules?

Under the new directives, people who are not authorised to enter a school will not be permitted on campus. Apart from parents, other visitors will need prior approval from the school principal before entering the premises.

The instructions make it clear that entry cannot be treated as unrestricted access. Visitors will have to obtain the necessary permission before entering school grounds.

Photography and videography prohibited without permission

The Gujarat government's instructions also place restrictions on photography and videography within school premises. Individuals will not be allowed to take photographs or record videos without prior authorisation.

The restriction applies to unauthorised photography and videography on school campuses. Those found violating the instructions could face legal action, whether for entering the premises without permission or recording images and videos in breach of the rules.

The latest directives introduce clearer restrictions on visitor access and recording activities within schools.

Animal liver tonic allegedly sold as medicine for children in Gujarat

Earlier this year, a shocking case of alleged medical fraud surfaced in Surat, Gujarat, where a medical store owner was arrested for allegedly selling an animal feed supplement as medicine for children and the general public. The Surat Special Operations Group (SOG), along with the Food and Drug Department, raided Shantinath Medical Store on Momanavad Road in Gopipura and arrested its operator, Mohammed Sajid Ibrahim Mulla.

According to the police, the accused allegedly transferred liquid from one-litre and five-litre packs of Liv.52 Protec Liquid Animal Feed Supplement, intended for animals such as horses, cows, buffaloes and oxen, into smaller 60 ml and 100 ml bottles. He allegedly used counterfeit labels resembling those of Liv.52 Drops, a product marketed for human use, before selling the bottles in the market.

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