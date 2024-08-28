Gujarat rains: Bridge collapses due to rising water levels in Surendranagar, no injuries reported | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Flood-affected people with their sheep leave on a boat for a safer place, after the area was inundated with floodwaters.

A small bridge over the Bhogavo River in Gujarat's Surendranagar district collapsed on Tuesday afternoon after a sudden rise in water levels following the discharge from an overflowing dam. The 100-meter-long bridge connected Habiyasar village to Chotila town. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Heavy rains batter Gujarat

The collapse occurred amid heavy rainfall across Gujarat, with Surendranagar, Kheda, and Devbhumi Dwarka experiencing significant downpours in recent days. The local administration, led by Sub Divisional Magistrate KK Sharma, confirmed that no prior complaints about the bridge's structural integrity had been received.

Habiyasar village cut off

The collapse of the bridge, which was reportedly built just five years ago, has left Habiyasar village isolated with no alternative route. Sarpanch Tejabhai Bharwad, who recorded the incident, claimed he had raised concerns about the construction quality when the bridge was built, but his protests were dismissed by the contractor.

Concerns over construction quality

Bharwad criticised the construction methods used, alleging they were faulty and ultimately led to the bridge's failure. The incident highlights concerns about infrastructure quality in the region, particularly in the face of extreme weather conditions. The video of the collapse has since gone viral on social media.

