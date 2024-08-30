Friday, August 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Gujarat
  4. Gujarat rains: 30-year-old man dies after crocodile attack in Vadodara

Gujarat rains: 30-year-old man dies after crocodile attack in Vadodara

Gujarat rains: Vadodara city, which witnessed a flood-like situation due to the swelling of the Vishwamitri river, is slowly limping back to normalcy as water has receded in most parts of the city, the city civic authorities said.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Vadodara Updated on: August 30, 2024 17:09 IST
Gujarat rains, 30 year old man dies after crocodile attack in Vadodara flood, Vadodara rains, Gujara
Image Source : FREEPIK A man dies after a crocodile attack in Gujarat's Vadodara amid heavy rainfall.

Gujarat rains: As floodwaters begin to recede in Vadodara, a 30-year-old man was killed in Gujarat’s Dabhoi after a crocodile dragged him into the Orsang River. An official said that the victim- Amit Poonambhai Vasava0 was a labourer from Rajpura.

“Amit was attempting to set a fishing net when the crocodile attacked him and dragged him to the river,” the official said.  

He added that despite efforts to escape, Amit slipped and the crocodile dragged him into the water. Vadodara is known for its significant crocodile population- especially in the Vishwamitri River- which flows through the city. 

The crocodile population of Vadodara is comprised mainly of the mugger crocodile, also known as the marsh crocodile (Crocodylus Palustris). These crocodiles have adapted to urban environments and can often be seen basking along the riverbanks or even within the city limits.

Gujarat floods-Over 20 people lost lives 

Meanwhile, at least 28 people have lost their lives due to floods. Minister Rushikesh Patel said that over 5,000 people have been evacuated in Vadodara while 1,200 were rescued from the floods in the city.

On August 29, MLAs and corporators in Vadodara also faced the wrath of residents after they visited flood-affected areas. 

“Many citizens expressed disappointment, accusing their representatives of failing to provide adequate support during the crisis. Some corporators ignored calls for help and their phones were switched off in some areas further exacerbating the public's discontent,” a local said. 

MLA Manisha Vakil had to leave the Harni area after people were outraged by his presence. Similarly, BJP corporator Bandish Shah from Ward No. 7 faced severe criticism from residents in the Salatwada area. The public was angry with the Raopura MLA Balu Shukla and city BJP president Vijay Shah, who were confronted by angry people during their visits to the affected areas.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Asna to form over Arabian Sea: IMD warns of rare August storm near Gujarat
 
ALSO READ: Gujarat floods: Indian Army deploys eight columns for relief operations in several districts
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Gujarat

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Gujarat News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement