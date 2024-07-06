Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi meets kin of victims of TRP game zone fire, Morbi bridge collapse

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi meets the families of those who died in multiple accidents in Gujarat

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday reached Gujarat and met the family members of those who lost their lives in various tragedies in the state in recent years, including the recent TRP game zone fire. He also promised the people to raise their grievances in Parliament. He met the families of the victims of the TRP game zone fire in Rajkot, the 2022 Morbi bridge collapse, the boat capsizing incident in Vadodara, and the Una Dalit flogging case in 2016. He also met the Congress leader and the Leader of the Opposition at the party headquarters in the Paldi area of Ahmedabad.

Sharing details about Rahul Gandhi's visit, Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani said, "Rahul Gandhi interacted with the family members of victims, understood their issues, and promised that he will raise them in Parliament so that justice is done."

Rahul met Morbi bridge collapse victim's family

Father of 10-year-old girl victim of Morbi bridge collapse Narendra Parmar said they have lost faith in the "corrupt system" in the BJP-ruled Gujarat. On his interaction with Rahul Gandhi, he said, "I told Gandhi that all the key accused are out on bail and court proceedings are going on at a very slow pace. We have lost our faith in this corrupt system. Even the company's MD is out on bail."

"Gandhi promised us that he will take up our cause and raise the issue in Parliament so that we get justice at the earliest," Parmar added. Notably, 135 people died in the fatal British-era suspension bridge collapse on October 30, 2022. The bridge was used to cross the Machchhu river in Morbi town and was maintained by the Oreva Group. The company's CMD Jaysukh Patel was arrested soon after the incident. He received bail from the court in March this year.

Gandhi met mother of boy drowned in Vadodara

The mother of the nine-year-old victim boy in a boat capsize incident in Vadodara Sandhya Nizama alleged justice was not done because the many culprits were let off by the police. She said, "Though police arrested some persons, many key people who were responsible for this tragedy are still roaming free. No action was taken against the school management who took our children for this trip. Officials are also misleading the court. Gandhi has promised that he will raise our issue in the Lok Sabha."

In the tragic boat capsizing incident in Motnath Lake on January 18, twelve school students and two teachers lost their lives in the Harni area of Vadodara. The partners of the Kotia Projects, the contractor maintaining and operating the lakefront project were arrested after the tragic incident.

TRP game zone victim's family

Santoshben Kathad, who lost her younger sister Asha Kathad in the Rajkot game zone fire, said, "We invited Rahul Gandhi to join the stir we are planning to launch because we have no faith in the investigation. Gandhi told me he will remain by our side till we get justice. He also promised to raise this issue in Parliament."

Notably, 27 persons including four children were charred to death in the massive fire that swept through the TRP game zone in the Nana-Mava locality of Rajkot on May 25.

