Gujarat: Police inspector attacks Patidar community leader, booked for attempt to murder

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Rajkot: A police inspector in the Rajkot district of Gujarat has been booked for allegedly attacking and injuring a senior office-bearer of a prominent Patidar community organisation over the issue of the latter joining the outfit, an official said. The inspector, Sanjay Padaria, has been booked on an attempt to murder charge after the victim lodged a complaint.

Why police inspector attack Patidar leader?

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) BJ Chaudhari said that Padaria, attacked local businessman and Patidar community leader Jayanti Sardhara, during a marriage function. As per an FIR, the altercation reportedly stemmed from Sardhara's decision to join the organisation 'Sardardham'. Authorities are investigating the incident.

While Sardhara is vice-president of Sardardham's Saurashtra zone, inspector Padariya is serving at the State Reserve Police Training Centre in Junagadh, said Chaudhari. Sources revealed Sardhara was earlier associated with another Patidar outfit, Shree Khodaldham Trust, also headed by a businessman, Naresh Patel.

On Monday night, both Sardhara and the accused inspector had an altercation at the marriage function on the outskirts of Rajkot city, said Chaudhary. "As per the FIR, Padaria was unhappy over the complainant's decision to join Sardardham. Padaria allegedly called Sardhara a 'traitor' during the argument at the function. Later, the inspector allegedly thrashed Padaria in the parking area. Sardhara has alleged Padaria hit him with his gun on the head during the altercation," said the ACP.

Padaria booked on charges of assault and attempt to murder

Following a complaint filed by Sardhara, the Rajkot Taluka police registered an FIR against Padaria on Tuesday. The charges include assault and attempt to murder, according to an official statement. As per the FIR, Padaria claimed he is an "active member" of Naresh Patel's team. He then accused Sardhara of "betraying" Patel, who heads the Khodaldham Trust, by joining another outfit of the community, Sardardham.

Sardhara, in his complaint, alleged the Khodaldham Trust and Patel were unhappy over his decision to join Sardardham.

Khodaldham Trust on incident

The Khodaldham Trust has distanced itself from the controversy. In an official statement, the trust clarified that the incident was a matter between two individuals and the influential Patidar community body or its head Patel were nowhere involved in it.

"This was a personal issue between two individuals. Khodaldham was not involved in it. Naresh Patel is currently abroad and has expressed concern over the incident. There are absolutely no differences between Khodaldham and Sardardham. Both are working for the (Patidar) community" the trust said in the statement.

The powerful trust manages the affairs of Shree Khodaldham Temple dedicated to Goddess Khodiyar, the patron deity of the Leuva Patel community, in Rajkot district. The Patidars or Patels form around 12 per cent of Gujarat's population and are an influential caste group.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Four women killed, 16 injured after head-on collision between van and truck in Gujarat's Surendranagar

Also Read: 15 arrested in MBBS student death due to ragging case in Gujarat