Gujarat Police busts NEET-UG 2026 refund scam; 19-year-old accused arrested

Ahmedabad :

Gujarat Police's Cyber Crime unit has busted a scam aimed at hacking into the NEET UG-2026 portal, said officials on Monday. The accused was identified as Navinkumar Shankar Prasad Yadav, a 19-year-old B.Sc. student from Gaya district, Bihar. The suspect had allegedly attempted to divert refund amounts of the NEET UG-2026 candidates into his own bank accounts.

According to a press note, NTA’s Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) shared accurate digital footprint data generated through the portal’s security features with Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police, which helped apprehend the accused.

The investigation

Yadav had allegedly created a false identity and gained unauthorised access to the portal using a student’s NEET application number and password. He then attempted to change the student’s bank details for the refund without the student’s consent, the press note mentioned. The police launched an investigation, reportedly traced, and apprehended him based on technical analysis, bank details, and human intelligence.

The investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly targeted around 350 students’ accounts, out of which 150 candidates reportedly had “weak and easily guessable passwords which made their accounts vulnerable to unauthorized access.” He logged into the accounts and discovered that several students were eligible for refunds. After which he tried to get the refund amounts credited to his own bank accounts.

NEET-UG 2026 controversy

This incident occurred a few days before the NEET-UG re-examination, which is set to be conducted on June 21. The exam was cancelled due to approximately 33 per cent of the examination paper getting leaked in the form of a ‘guess paper’ that matched 130-140 questions from the real set question paper.

NTA claimed that these allegations are false and that there was a strict protocol followed. Nonetheless, the NEET-UG 2026 exam was cancelled and rescheduled.

Cyber-crime awareness tips

The Cyber Crime Branch in Ahmedabad issued a guideline for students to secure their accounts and prevent any further breaches in security.

(1) Always use a strong password for educational and other online portals, comprising a combination of uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters.

(2) Strictly avoid using common and easily guessable passwords such as your mobile number, date of birth, name, or simple combinations like "123456".

(3) Never share your account details, passwords, OTPs, or any other confidential information with any person.

(4) Use the official NEET websites, www.nta.ac.in or neet.nta.nic.in for the refund process.

Written by Avnie Saraf. Avnie Saraf is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.