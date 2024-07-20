Gujarat Police arrests man boasting about illegal liquor business in viral video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

After a viral video of a person boasting about his illegal liquor business in Ahmedabad went viral on social media, the Gujarat Police announced on Saturday, July 20, that the accused featured in the video has been arrested.

The police said, the accused has been identified as Ashraf Pathan and was arrested in Ahmedabad.

About the viral video

In the Facebook video, Pathan was seen with several cartons of liquor bottles in the background and was quoted as saying, "If you do business, it should be [something] illegal."

However, as the video caught the attention of the police, Pathan, a resident of Gomtipur, was detained for questioning. He claimed that he had shot the video in a liquor shop in Ajmer, Rajasthan, a few days earlier and had uploaded it as a social media reel.

Case registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Meanwhile, the Police informed, that since the video sent a wrong message, Pathan was held under section 292, which pertains to creating a public nuisance, of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from PTI)

