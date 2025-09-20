Gujarat: PM Modi responds to a child with a salute during Bhavnagar roadshow | Video During his Bhavnagar roadshow, PM Modi shared a heartwarming moment with a young boy, symbolising the deep connection between India's leadership and its people, while also emphasising the nation's path to self-reliance and progress.

Bhavnagar:

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his home state of Gujarat, where a heartwarming moment during his road show in Bhavnagar captured the nation's attention. As the Prime Minister waved at the crowds, a young boy, overcome with excitement, saluted him. In a beautiful exchange of respect, PM Modi noticed the gesture and returned the salute to the child. This simple yet powerful moment between the leader and the young citizen became a symbol of the deep connection between India’s leadership and its people.

The road show, which began at the airport and culminated at the Gandhi Maidan after covering a kilometre-long stretch, was filled with festive energy. PM Modi greeted the people with his signature warmth, waving to the large crowd that lined the streets, while cultural performances added to the celebratory atmosphere.

A celebration of progress

The streets were adorned with banners celebrating the success of India’s Operation Sindoor and GST reforms, as well as posters thanking the Prime Minister for his leadership. The event saw dance troupes performing, making the atmosphere lively and vibrant, reflecting the energy and enthusiasm of the people of Gujarat.

A vision for self-reliance: PM Modi's speech

Following the road show, PM Modi addressed a gathering where he inaugurated and laid the foundation for projects worth Rs 34,200 crore. In his speech, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of self-reliance for India’s future. He spoke about the challenges of dependency on foreign nations and the need for India to stand on its own feet.

"India's biggest enemy is dependency on other nations. The only solution to our problems is to be self-reliant," he asserted, stressing the need to manufacture critical goods domestically, whether it be semiconductors or ships.

Shaping the future of India

PM Modi’s address also highlighted how previous government policies, such as the License Raj, had hindered India’s potential. He pointed to the decline of India’s once-thriving shipbuilding industry, now responsible for just 5% of the country’s trade, down from 40%.

India’s journey toward self-sufficiency, with an emphasis on strengthening its ports and manufacturing capabilities, is key to the nation’s rise as a global power. PM Modi’s vision for India is clear—an India that leads globally, not just through its resources, but through its self-reliance and innovation.

The day's events in Bhavnagar were a celebration of progress, unity, and a shared vision for a stronger, self-sufficient India, with PM Modi's heartfelt gesture toward the young boy serving as a reminder of the deep personal connection that defines his leadership.