Gujarat: 406 healthcare workers terminated in Sabarkantha for striking over pending demands The workers have been demanding their inclusion in technical cadres, grade-pay revisions, and cancellation of departmental examinations.

In a significant development reported from Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district, over 400 healthcare workers from district primary and community health centres were terminated on Tuesday. These workers were on an indefinite strike in Gandhinagar and did not return to work. This prompted administration to sack them. The workers, including medical staff and supervisors under the Panchayat administration, had been protesting in support of several demands.

According to Raj Sutariya, the Chief District Health Officer (CDHO) of Sabarkantha, the department had issued notices to the striking healthcare workers, including those from sub-centres and Primary Health Centres (PHCs). Following these notices, 116 workers returned to their duties. "Notices were issued to healthcare employees of sub-centres and PHCs (primary health centres) after which 116 returned to their job. But others remained absent, after which as many as 406 have been terminated, and 55 supervisor cadre employees issued a chargesheet and a probe initiated against them," Sutaria said.

Workers refuse to end strike

Even after the termination, the protesting workers have refused to end strike. The healthcare workers are pushing demands for their inclusion in technical cadres, grade-pay revisions, and the cancellation of departmental examinations. The workers have refused to call off the strike until their demands are met.

Healthcare workers at district PHCs and CHCs (Community Health Centres) have been protesting in Gandhinagar since March 12.

Chief District Health Officer (CDHO) said community health officers and ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers have been deployed to ensure work at rural levels are not affected due to the indefinite strike.

Congress criticised the move

Congress Legislative Party leader Amit Chavda hit out at the ruling BJP government in the state and said instead of negotiating with the protesting workers, the government is invoking laws and regulations and suspending or terminating them from their jobs.

"For a long time, these employees have been continuously presenting their financial and administrative demands to the state government. The government has also negotiated with them many times, but it does not want to implement recommendations made by a committee formed by it," Chavda said.

(PTI inputs)