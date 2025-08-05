Gujarat: Operation to remove 12-ton chemical tanker hanging from Gambhira bridge enters final stage After a 23-day delay, authorities are taking precautions to safely remove the tanker, which has been precariously hanging since the bridge collapse. The removal process involves using airbags to lift the tanker and is being conducted with utmost caution to prevent any mishaps.

Ahmedabad :

The high-risk operation to remove a 12-ton chemical tanker hanging precariously from the Gambhira Bridge over the Mahisagar River in Anand district has now entered its final phase. The tanker has been suspended since the bridge collapse on July 9, which caused several vehicles, including the tanker, to plunge into the river below. After a 23-day delay, authorities have stepped up efforts to safely remove the tanker, with the entire process expected to be completed by Saturday.

The Gambhira Bridge collapsed on July 9 led to a dangerous situation where the chemical tanker remained dangling, putting the surrounding area at risk. The removal operation was delayed for 23 days, during which the tanker stayed suspended, adding to public concern and criticism.

To safely bring the tanker back to the bridge level, experts are using flexible, high-pressure airbags and airlifting roller bags combined with strain jacks. These techniques help lift the tanker slowly and carefully. The roller bags are fitted underneath the tanker to raise it to the level of the bridge surface. Once aligned, the tanker will be pulled to the edge of the bridge using a 900-meter-long cable, ensuring no further damage occurs.

A team of approximately 50 skilled experts and technical staff has been working tirelessly on this complex and delicate operation. For safety and transparency, the entire process is being monitored and recorded using four drone cameras. To prevent accidents, strict safety protocols are in place, and no personnel are allowed on the bridge during the removal.

The rescue mission is notable for being carried out entirely using indigenous technology and local expertise, without the help of foreign engineers. This demonstrates the strength and innovation of India’s technical teams in handling critical infrastructure emergencies.

The operation is also supported by a special rescue team, including members from the Marine Emergency Response Team (MERC), who are ensuring the process is conducted with maximum caution. Authorities remain hopeful that the tanker will be safely removed without incident, bringing relief to a situation that has kept the region on edge for over three weeks.

With continued vigilance and advanced technology, the authorities aim to conclude this challenging operation successfully, ensuring public safety and restoring normalcy to the affected area.