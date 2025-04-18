Gujarat: One arrested in mass suicide case of four family members in Sabarkantha Despite the Gujarat state government having passed strict laws against usury and illegal lending practices, this case has highlighted ongoing issues borrowers face.

Ahmedabad :

In a shocking incident from Vadali in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district, one person has been taken into police custody following the tragic mass suicide of four members of the Sagar family. The police are actively investigating the case and searching for additional suspects believed to be involved in illegal moneylending and harassment.

The police action comes after a formal complaint was filed in the name of Krishna Sagar, the sole surviving member of the family, who is currently on a ventilator. The family reportedly took the extreme step due to constant threats and pressure from local loan sharks engaged in weekly debt collections. The arrest has sent shockwaves through the network of moneylenders operating in the region.

Harassment from moneylenders led to tragedy

Despite the Gujarat state government having passed strict laws against usury and illegal lending practices, this case has highlighted ongoing issues borrowers face. The family consumed poisonous pesticides out of fear and desperation, according to preliminary investigations.

Police official Smit Gohil confirmed that the family was overwhelmed by the relentless harassment of moneylenders. The deceased include the parents and two sons, while their daughter, Krishna Sagar, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigation ongoing, more arrests likely

Based on the daughter's initial statement, the police have detained one individual and are analysing the deceased’s mobile phones and bank statements to trace financial transactions and identify other loan sharks involved. "This case reflects a deep-rooted problem where families under financial strain often fall prey to exploitative lending practices," said Officer Gohil. "We are working diligently to bring all those responsible to justice."

The tragedy has sparked public outrage and renewed calls for stricter enforcement of anti-usury laws. Officials say more arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.

(Inputs from Mahendra Prasad)