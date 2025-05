Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out in chemical factory in Ahmedabad, fire tenders rush to spot Soon after receiving information about the incident, fire tenders rushed to the scene, and an operation is underway to bring the flames under control.

Ahmedabad :

A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Vatva GIDC on Friday. Soon after receiving information about the incident, fire tenders rushed to the scene, and an operation is underway to bring the flames under control.

A video shared on social media showed plumes of black smoke rising from the spot where the fire broke out. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and no casualty or injury has been reported as of yet.