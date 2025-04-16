Gujarat govt hikes DA under 6th and 7th pay commissions: Check details This increase in dearness allowance will benefit a total of 4.78 lakh state government employees.

Gandhinagar:

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a state cabinet meeting where a key decision was taken to hike the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees under the Sixth and Seventh Pay Commissions, aligning it with the central government's structure. The revised DA will be effective from January 1, 2025, as per an official release.

State government spokesperson and Health Minister Rushikesh Patel announced the details, stating that the employees under the Seventh Pay Commission will get a 2 per cent increase in DA, while those under the Sixth Pay Commission will receive a 6 per cent increase.

DA hike to benefit 4.78 lakh employees

The spokesperson minister said that the arrears for the dearness allowance difference for the three months, from January 1, 2025, to March 31, 2025, will be paid in a single installment along with the April 2025 salary.

The dearness allowance hike will benefit 4.78 lakh serving state government employees, including those in panchayat services and other departments, as well as around 4.81 lakh pensioners.

Furthermore, the state government will disburse a total of Rs 235 crore to employees as arrears, and an additional annual expenditure of Rs 946 crore will be incurred towards salaries, allowances, and pensions, the minister added.

Minister Rushikesh Patel stated that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state cabinet has directed the Finance Department to take necessary action and issue appropriate orders to implement this decision.

(With ANI inputs)

