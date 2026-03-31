Gujarat: Four-year-old among five of a family killed in house fire in Surat

Surat:

Four women and a child were killed after a fire broke out in a three-storey house in Gujarat's Surat city on Tuesday morning, police said. The incident occurred in the Mithi Khadi locality under the Limbayat police station area at around 10 am, when a family was packing sarees using foam sheets.

Fire brigade teams and ambulances rushed to the spot soon after the blaze was reported and carried out a rescue operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai said.

According to Desai, the fire broke out in a three-storey house that the occupants used for saree packing work. "Since today is a holiday, they had brought a large amount of material for packing. After being alerted, the police, fire brigade and 108 emergency service personnel reached the spot immediately," she said.

When emergency teams entered the premises, the entire room was filled with dense smoke, making it difficult to reach the victims initially, the official said.

"After the smoke was brought slightly under control, it was seen that the front room and surrounding areas were packed with foam sheets used for saree packing. Foam was also kept near the switchboard," she said.

Short circuit triggered fire: Police

Preliminary investigation suggests the fire may have been triggered by an electrical spark. "Based on our initial discussion with the fire brigade, we suspect there may have been an electrical spark that ignited the foam placed near the switchboard. Since the foam contains chemicals, it produced heavy smoke," the DCP said.

The victims died due to suffocation caused by toxic smoke, she said.

The DCP said thick smoke engulfed the house, leaving the four women and a child in a critical condition. They were shifted to Civil Hospital in serious condition and later died during treatment, Desai added.

The victims have been identified as Shehnaz Begum Ansari, 65, Husa Begam Ansari, 18, Shabina Ansari, 28, Parvin Abdul Ansari, 19, and Subhan Ali Ansari, 4, the official said.

Eyewitness Yunus Khan said the fire spread rapidly due to highly flammable materials stored inside the house.

“There were sacks of foam and sarees inside. When they caught fire, the family panicked and moved to a back room, thinking they would be safe. However, the foam contained chemicals and released toxic gas, which led to their deaths,” he said.

The victims had come to Surat from Uttar Pradesh and were engaged in saree packing work. While the women and the child were at home, the male members of the family had gone out for work, Khan told reporters.

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