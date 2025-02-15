Gujarat: Four dead, six injured as van carrying Mahakumbh devotees ram into truck

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image used for representational purposes.

In a tragic accident, four people were killed and six others sustained injuries after a tourist van carrying pilgrims from the Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj rammed into a stationary truck on a highway in Gujarat’s Dahod district, the police said.

The accident occurred around 2.15 am on the Indore-Ahmedabad highway near Limkheda, an official said. He said a tourist van carrying 10 pilgrims rammed into a truck parked on the side of the road.

The deceased, including a woman, were residents of Ankleshwar in Bharuch district and Dholka in Ahmedabad district, he said.

The official said, "The pilgrims were returning from the Mahakumbh. Four persons, including a woman, died on the spot, and six others were injured and taken to a hospital."

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Devraj Nakum, 49, and his wife Jasuba, 47, both from Ankleshwar, and Dholka residents Sidhraj Dabhi, 32, and Ramesh Goswami, 47.

(With PTI inputs)