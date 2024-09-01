Gujarat floods: 24 crocodiles rescued from inundated residential areas in Vadodara

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representational Image

Amid reports of crocodiles being spotted in various residential areas in Vadodara, following flood-like conditions triggered by incessant rains, a Gujarat Forest Department official announced on Sunday (September 1) that a total of 24 crocodiles have been rescued from these areas.

Vadodara Range Forest Official Karansinh Rajput stated that the rescued crocodiles will be released into the Vishwamitri River, from where they initially moved into residential areas due to flooding caused by the release of water from the Ajwa Dam. He mentioned that the river is home to over 440 crocodiles, many of which entered residential areas during floods.

Rajput also reported that, in addition to rescuing crocodiles, the forest department team also retrieved several other animals, including snakes, cobras, and turtles. "In total, apart from the 24 crocodiles, we rescued 75 other animals, including snakes, cobras, five large turtles weighing nearly 40 kilograms each, and a porcupine over the past three days. Many residential areas are close to the Vishwamitri River," he said.

"The smallest crocodile we rescued was two feet long, while the largest was 14 feet long, captured on Thursday from Kamnath Nagar along the river. Local residents alerted us about this large crocodile. Additionally, two other crocodiles, each 11 feet long, were rescued on Thursday from EME Circle and an open area near the Zoology Department of MS University," Rajput added.

Further, speaking to the media, Rajput also addressed a recent viral video showing at least four crocodiles swimming in the Vishwamitri River with the carcass of an animal. In the widely shared drone footage, the crocodiles are seen swimming in the river, with one dragging an animal carcass.

"Typically, crocodiles do not attack humans. In the river, they feed on fish and animal carcasses. They may also prey on dogs, pigs, or other small animals. A video of one such encounter recently went viral," the RFO explained.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that recently, a 30-year-old man was killed in Gujarat’s Dabhoi after a crocodile dragged him into the Orsang River. An official said that the victim was a labourer from Rajpura.

“Amit was attempting to set a fishing net when the crocodile attacked him and dragged him to the river,” the official said. "Despite efforts to escape, Amit slipped and the crocodile dragged him into the water," he added.



