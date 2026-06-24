Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghvi enrols 23 children from begging in schools under Ahmedabad's beggar-free drive

Ahmedabad :

In a heartwarming initiative under "Shala Praveshotsav 2026", Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi on Wednesday enrolled 23 children from some of the most disadvantaged sections of society, including children involved in begging and those working at roadside eateries, into a government school in Ahmedabad as part of a special initiative to make Ahmedabad beggar-free.

The programme was organised at Anupam Smart Primary School No. 2, where Sanghvi welcomed the children into mainstream education and described their smiles as the true success of the campaign.

On this occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "The smiles on the faces of these children entering government schools are the true success of this campaign. Our goal is not just to run schools, but to shape the lives of these children and make their future bright."

During the event, he also educated students about hygiene and administered a unique "No Helmet, No Exit" pledge, encouraging children to promote road safety among their parents.

Campaign against child begging and child labour

Under the campaign, Municipal Corporation officials have been directed to work closely with the police to identify and rehabilitate beggars found in temples, red-light areas, and other parts of Ahmedabad by shifting them to shelter homes. A joint drive by the police and the Municipal Corporation has been underway for the past two days.

During the operation, authorities identified 23 children who were found begging at various locations across the city. Instead of allowing them to continue on the streets, Sanghvi decided to put books in their hands instead of begging bowls. He personally took the children to school and ensured their admission.

276 children enrolled in two years

Over the past two years, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) and the Women's Cell have helped enrol 276 children working in factories into schools. They have also traced 33 missing children and rescued 67 children who were allegedly forced into begging.

Sanghvi said the Gujarat government's campaign against child begging and child labour will continue.

The issue of begging exists across the country and is also visible in major global cities. Many people are often confused about whether to take pity on a poor person and give them money or turn away, fearing that giving alms will only exacerbate the problem. In this context, the initiative taken by Harsh Sanghvi offers a constructive alternative. Enrolling children involved in begging into schools is a positive step, and if adult beggars are provided skill training and employment opportunities, the problem can be addressed more effectively.

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