Gujarat demolition drive: Bulldozer action begins to raze over 700 illegal encroachments in Gandhinagar Bulldozing operations are underway in areas including GEB, Pethapur, Charedi and along the Sabarmati River banks. Authorities said the action is aimed at reclaiming public land and facilitating planned development.

Gandhinagar:

Gujarat's Gandhinagar district administration along with the district police launched a large-scale demolition drive against illegal encroachments on Thursday morning. Officials began bulldozing more than 700 structures that had come up on government land in different parts of the city. As per details, the action is being carried out in several areas, including GEB, Pethapur and Charedi, as well as along the banks of the Sabarmati River. Authorities said the encroachments had occupied sizeable portions of public land and were obstructing planned development works.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Massive resources deployed for demolitions

On the encroachment drive, Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Vasamshetty stated, "The administration and police have initiated a drive to remove encroachments covering one lakh square meters. So far, 100 illegal structures have been demolished, with a total of 600 encroachments slated for removal in the coming days." He noted that the market value of the reclaimed land is approximately Rs 1000 crore. The operation involves over 700 police personnel, 20 administrative teams, and 20 JCBs to execute the demolitions efficiently. "The market value of this one lakh square meters area is around Rs 1000 crores. More than 700 police officials, 20 teams of administration and 20 JCBs have been deployed...," he said.

Encroachment drives in Ahmedabad earlier this year

Earlier in May, a massive encroachment drive was conducted in Ahmedabad, the second phase, which demolished illegal encroachments from an area of more than 2.5 lakh square meters. Joint Commissioner of Police (CP), Sharad Singhal, said that in the first phase, about 1.5 lakh square kilometres of illegal encroachment was cleared. "In the first phase, about 1.5 lakh square kilometres of area was cleared (illegal encroachment) by the corporation, and we had made proper arrangements to ensure law and order. The second phase has started from today, and an adequate police force has been deployed. Senior officers are present on the spot, and the public is also cooperating with us..." Singhal had told the media.

Action against habitual offenders in Rajkot

On May 19, the Rajkot Police demolished 60 illegal constructions belonging to habitual offenders linked to 38 individuals, with multiple offences, including murder, attempted murder, and loot. The action was taken following directions from the Gujarat Home Minister and DGP to identify and take action against such offenders. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated earlier that, "The state government and police are committed to taking strict action against individuals who occupy government land and engage in criminal activities."

ALSO READ: Ahmedabad demolition: Over 2,500 illegal houses to be razed today in phase two of encroachment drive | VIDEO