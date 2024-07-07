Monday, July 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Gujarat
  4. Gujarat: Bus with 65 passengers falls into gorge in Dang district, two killed, several injured

Gujarat: Bus with 65 passengers falls into gorge in Dang district, two killed, several injured

Several injured in tragic bus accident in Gujarat's Dang district.

Reported By : Nirnay Kapoor Edited By : Vaidehi Jahagirdar
Ahmedabad
Updated on: July 08, 2024 0:08 IST
Representational Image
Image Source : FILE PIC Representational Image

As many as two children were killed and several others injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Gujarat's Dang on Sunday (July 7). Officials said the accident occurred as the bus, carrying 65 passengers, was returning to Surat after their visit to the hill town of Saputara on Sunday evening.

They stated that the accident happened around 5 pm when the bus, traveling on a national highway, attempted to overtake another vehicle, accidentally jumped the protection wall, and overturned.

"Two children died after the bus with tourists jumped the protection wall and overturned around 5 pm," the official said.

Meanwhile, officials speaking to media detailed upon injured count. They highlighted that three passengers were undergoing treatment at a private hospital, and the other injured persons were taken to a community health center.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Gujarat

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Gujarat News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement