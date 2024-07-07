Gujarat: Bus with 65 passengers falls into gorge in Dang district, two killed, several injured

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PIC Representational Image

As many as two children were killed and several others injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Gujarat's Dang on Sunday (July 7). Officials said the accident occurred as the bus, carrying 65 passengers, was returning to Surat after their visit to the hill town of Saputara on Sunday evening.

They stated that the accident happened around 5 pm when the bus, traveling on a national highway, attempted to overtake another vehicle, accidentally jumped the protection wall, and overturned.

"Two children died after the bus with tourists jumped the protection wall and overturned around 5 pm," the official said.

Meanwhile, officials speaking to media detailed upon injured count. They highlighted that three passengers were undergoing treatment at a private hospital, and the other injured persons were taken to a community health center.