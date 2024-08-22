Thursday, August 22, 2024
     
  Gujarat: Crane falls onto building during metro construction work in Surat

Gujarat news: Divisional Fire Officer, Hardik Patel said that the team was erecting an object through the crane and during that, a portion of the crane fell on the building.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Surat Updated on: August 22, 2024 21:53 IST
Image Source : PTI People gather near damaged vehicle after its crane fell onto a nearby building during metro construction work.

Gujarat: A crane fell onto a nearby building during metro construction work in Gujarat's Surat today (August 22), officials said. Meanwhile, so far no causalities have been reported. 

"We received a call that a crane has fallen onto a nearby building during metro construction work. They were erecting an object through the crane, and during that, a portion of the crane fell on the building. There has been no loss of life. The Bungalow on which it fell, no one currently resides there and it has already been sold".

More details are awaited. Further investigation is underway in this regard. 

