Gujarat Court hands down 'double death sentence' to man for rape and murder of 7-year-old girl The case dates back to October 2019, when locals found the semi-naked body of a seven-year-old girl in a field on the outskirts of a village.

Ahmedabad :

A special court in the Anand district of Gujarat delivered a landmark verdict on Friday, awarding a "double death sentence" to 29-year-old Arjun Gohel for the heinous rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Khambhat tehsil in October 2019.

Khambhat sessions court judge Parveen Kumar found Gohel guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 1

Public prosecutor Raghuvir Pandya, who sought capital punishment for the accused, stated that the court deemed the case to fall within the "rarest of the rare" category. The "double death sentence" ensures that even if the accused were to be acquitted of one of the offenses by a higher court, he would still face capital punishment for the other. In addition to the stringent punishment, the court also ordered Gohel to pay a compensation of Rs 13 lakh to the victim's family.

The horrifying incident occurred in October 2019 when the semi-naked body of the young victim was discovered by locals in a field on the outskirts of a village. A subsequent medical examination confirmed that the child had been subjected to rape before being strangled to death.

Following an investigation, Arjun Gohel, a resident of the same village as the victim, was apprehended. According to prosecutor Pandya, crucial eyewitness testimonies, including that of another young girl, placed the accused with the victim shortly before she went missing.

The investigation further revealed Gohel's manipulative actions. "Gohel lured the girl away from where she was playing with other children outside her house by promising to buy her biscuits," explained Pandya. He then took her to a secluded area on the village outskirts, where he committed the brutal rape, inflicting severe internal injuries before strangling her to death.

Despite maintaining his innocence throughout the trial, claiming he left the girl unharmed after buying her biscuits, the prosecution successfully presented evidence that unequivocally proved Gohel's guilt, according to Pandya.

This verdict underscores the judiciary's firm stance against such atrocious crimes, particularly those targeting vulnerable children, and aims to send a strong message of deterrence.

(PTI inputs)