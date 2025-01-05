Gujarat: Three crew members die as helicopter of coast guard crashes in Porbandar | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 3 killed as helicopter crashes in Coast Guard's air enclave in Gujarat's Porbandar.

Gujarat helicopter crash: At least three crew members lost their lives after an Indian Coast Guard ALH Dhruv crashed today (January 5) in Gujarat's Porbandar during a routine training sortie. As per reports, the helicopter crashed in the Coast Guard's air enclave on Sunday.

There were three personnel including two pilots in the chopper. All three have lost their lives in the incident, said ICG Officials. The incident took place at around 12:10 pm, Porbandar Superintendent of Police Bhagirathsinh Jadeja said.

The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the ICG with three crew members onboard crashed during landing at the Porbandar airport, he added.

The three crew members were brought out of the chopper and rushed to a hospital in Porbandar in a severely burnt condition, he said. All the three crew members died at the hospital, Kamala Baug police station's inspector Rajesh Kanmiya said.