Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat: Class 9 student dies of electrocution while decorating school for Navratri.

Gujarat news: A Class 9 student died while two other students were injured after receiving an electric shock while setting up lights for the Navratri event at a private school in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at St Joseph's School in Vijapur city. Arya Rajsinh (15) died on the spot after he came in contact with a live wire, said inspector VR Chavda of Vijapur police station.

Five persons including the school principal were detained and a First Information Report for alleged negligence was being registered, said inspector Chavda.

More details are awaited in this regard.