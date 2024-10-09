Wednesday, October 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Gujarat
  4. Gujarat: Class 9 student dies of electrocution while decorating school for Navratri

Gujarat: Class 9 student dies of electrocution while decorating school for Navratri

Gujarat news: The official said that the two other students who were involved in the activity sustained injuries and were hospitalised.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mehsana Updated on: October 09, 2024 20:51 IST
Gujarat news, Class 9 of gujarat student dies of electrocution, gujarat student dies while decoratin
Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat: Class 9 student dies of electrocution while decorating school for Navratri.

Gujarat news: A Class 9 student died while two other students were injured after receiving an electric shock while setting up lights for the Navratri event at a private school in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at St Joseph's School in Vijapur city. Arya Rajsinh (15) died on the spot after he came in contact with a live wire, said inspector VR Chavda of Vijapur police station.

Five persons including the school principal were detained and a First Information Report for alleged negligence was being registered, said inspector Chavda.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

Related Stories
Amit Shah inaugurates free health check-up camp and development projects in Ahmedabad

Amit Shah inaugurates free health check-up camp and development projects in Ahmedabad

Gujarat: 'Vikas Saptah' celebration in honour of ex-CM Narendra Modi | Check key activities

Gujarat: 'Vikas Saptah' celebration in honour of ex-CM Narendra Modi | Check key activities

4 dead, 25 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha

4 dead, 25 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha

PM Modi pledges to work tirelessly for 'Viksit Bharat' as he completes 23 years in public office

PM Modi pledges to work tirelessly for 'Viksit Bharat' as he completes 23 years in public office

 
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Gujarat

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Gujarat News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement