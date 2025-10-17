Advertisement
Barring CM Patel, the entire Cabinet stepped down yesterday in anticipation of the upcoming expansion. The official ceremony is set to begin at 11:30 am, though details regarding the allocation of ministerial portfolios are still unclear.

Gandhinagar:

Gujarat is preparing to swear in a new council of ministers today, following the resignation of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s previous cabinet. Barring CM Patel, the entire Cabinet stepped down yesterday in anticipation of the upcoming expansion. The official ceremony is set to begin at 11:30 am, though details regarding the allocation of ministerial portfolios are still unclear.

Sources reveal that around 24 ministers will be sworn in during the ceremony. Of these, approximately six members from the outgoing council are expected to retain their positions in the new cabinet. CM Bhupendra Patel personally contacted the newly chosen ministers to inform them about their induction.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister held a meeting with Governor Acharya Devvrat at Rajbhavan. The meeting is believed to be part of the formal process ahead of the cabinet expansion.

  • 11:29 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Six persons likely to be retained

    Kanubhai Desai, Rushikesh Patel, Kunwarjibhai Bavaliya, Harsh Sanghavi, Prafulbhai Pansheriya and Parshottambhai Solanki are likely to be retained in the Gujarat Cabinet.

  • 11:23 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Three women to be part of Patel’s Cabinet

    Darshana Vaghela, Rivaba Jadeja and Manisha Vakil are three women MLAs who are likely to be inducted into the Bhupendra Patel-led Cabinet in Gujarat.

     

     

  • 11:22 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    New Gujarat ministers who will take oath today

    1. Pravin Mali (Deesa)

    2. Sanjaysinh Mahida (Mahudha)

    3. Kamlesh Patel (Petlad)

    4. Ramanbhai Solanki (Borsad)

    5. Ramesh Katara (Fatepura)

  • 11:22 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    New Gujarat ministers who will take oath today

    1. Rivaba Jadeja (Jamnagar North)

    2. Jayram Gamit (Nizar)

    3. Trikam Chhanga (Anjar)

    4. Ishwarsinh Patel (Ankleshwar)

    5. Manisha Vakil (Vadodara City)

  • 11:20 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Will accept party decision, Praful Pansheriya

    BJP MLA Praful Pansheriya said his resignation was not accepted and he was ready for any responsibility given by the party. 

     

  • 11:17 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    New Gujarat ministers who will take oath today

    1. Kantilal Amrutiya (Morbi)

    2. Kaushik Vekariya (Amreli)

    3. Swarupji Thakor (Vav)

    4. Darshana Vaghela (Asarwa)

    5. Jitendrabhai Savjibhai Vaghani aka Jitu Vaghani (Bhavnagar West)

  • 11:15 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja to be inducted

    BJP MLA from Jamnagar North, Rivaba Jadeja, will also be inducted in the Bhupendra Patel-led government. 

     

     

  • 11:12 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    New Gujarat ministers who will take oath today

    1. Parshottambhai Solanki (Bhavnagar Rural)

    2. Pradyuman Vaja (Kodinar)

    3. Naresh Patel (Gandevi)

    4. Punamchand Baranda (Bhiloda)

    5. Arjun Modhwadia (Porbandar)

  • 11:10 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    New Gujarat ministers who will take oath today

    1. Prafulbhai Pansheriya (Kamrej)

    2. Kunwarjibhai Bavaliya (Jasdan)

    3. Rushikesh Patel (Visnagar)

    4. Kanubhai Desai (Pardi)

    5. Harsh Sanghavi (Majura)

  • 11:09 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    25 ministers to take oath

    As many as 25 new ministers will take oath as ministers in Gujarat Government today.

  • 11:06 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    CM Bhupendra Patel meets Governor Acharya Devvrat

    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met with Governor Acharya Devvrat today. During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed the Governor about the current status of the Gujarat Cabinet and sought permission to hold the oath-taking ceremony for the members of the Council of Ministers.

     

