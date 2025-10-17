Live Gujarat Cabinet reshuffle: 24 ministers to take oath today; CM Patel meets Governor Barring CM Patel, the entire Cabinet stepped down yesterday in anticipation of the upcoming expansion. The official ceremony is set to begin at 11:30 am, though details regarding the allocation of ministerial portfolios are still unclear.

Gandhinagar:

Gujarat is preparing to swear in a new council of ministers today, following the resignation of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s previous cabinet. Barring CM Patel, the entire Cabinet stepped down yesterday in anticipation of the upcoming expansion. The official ceremony is set to begin at 11:30 am, though details regarding the allocation of ministerial portfolios are still unclear.

Sources reveal that around 24 ministers will be sworn in during the ceremony. Of these, approximately six members from the outgoing council are expected to retain their positions in the new cabinet. CM Bhupendra Patel personally contacted the newly chosen ministers to inform them about their induction.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister held a meeting with Governor Acharya Devvrat at Rajbhavan. The meeting is believed to be part of the formal process ahead of the cabinet expansion.