Gujarat Cabinet 2025: Harsh Sanghavi named Deputy CM, Rivaba Jadeja gets education portfolio | Check list The cabinet now has 26 members, including the CM. The reshuffle, three years into the government’s term, is seen as a strategic move ahead of the 2027 assembly elections to refresh leadership and boost governance.

Ahmedabad :

In a major political development ahead of the 2027 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, the Gujarat government, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, underwent a significant cabinet reshuffle on Friday. The highlight of the reshuffle was the elevation of Majura MLA Harsh Sanghavi as the Deputy Chief Minister. A total of 25 ministers took the oath of office at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

The oath-taking ceremony was administered by Governor Acharya Devvrat in the presence of senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda.

With the latest changes, the total strength of the Gujarat cabinet now stands at 26, including the Chief Minister. The reshuffle comes three years into the current government's term and is seen as a strategic move by the BJP to refresh its leadership team and energise governance in the run-up to the 2027 polls.

Key portfolio allocations:

CM Bhupendra Patel retains key portfolios including General Administration, Administrative Reforms and Training, and other important departments.

Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi has been entrusted with significant responsibilities such as Home, Police Housing, Jail, Border Security, Gram Rakshak Dal, Civil Defence, Prohibition and Excise, Transport, Law and Justice, Sports and Youth Services, among others.

Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai, a senior leader retained in the reshuffle, will handle Finance, Urban Development, and Urban Housing.

Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel has been allocated Energy and Petrochemicals, Panchayat and Rural Housing, and Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs.

Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja, making her debut in the cabinet, has been given charge of Primary, Secondary, and Adult Education.

Full list of ministers:

Cabinet ministers:

Harsh Sanghavi (Deputy CM)

Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai

Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel

Jitendrabhai Vaghani

Nareshbhai Patel

Arjunbhai Modhwadia

Dr. Pradyumanbhai Vaja

Ramanbhai Solanki

Ministers of State (Independent Charge):

Ishwarsinh Patel

Prafullbhai Pansheriya

Manisha Vakil

Ministers of State:

Kantilal Amrutiya

Rameshbhai Katara

Darshanaben Vaghela

Kaushikbhai Vekariya

Pravinkumar Mali

Dr. Jayrambhai Gamit

Trikambhai Chhanga

Kamleshbhai Patel

Sanjaysinh Mahida

P C Baranda

Swaroopji Thakor

Rivaba Jadeja

Additionally, Kunwarjibhai Bavaliya continues as Cabinet Minister, while Parshottambhai Solanki remains Minister of State.

Strategic implications

The reshuffle not only brings in new faces but also balances regional, caste, and gender representation within the cabinet. The induction of Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, is seen as a move to appeal to younger and rural demographics.

Political analysts believe this revamp aims to strengthen governance delivery and public outreach, while also signalling internal party consolidation under the leadership of Bhupendra Patel and the growing stature of Harsh Sanghavi.

With Gujarat being a key BJP bastion, the reshuffle marks an important chapter in the state’s political roadmap ahead of the crucial 2027 elections.