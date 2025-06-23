Gujarat bypoll result LIVE updates: BJP takes lead in Visavadar and Kadi seats, AAP trails Gujarat bypoll results: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded their candidates in the Visavadar and Kadi seats, where the byelections were held on June 19.

Ahmedabad :

Gujarat bypoll result updates: AAP candidate Gopal Italia is leading by a narrow margin in Gujarat's Visavadar constituency, while BJP’s Rajendrakumar Daneshwar Chavda maintained a comfortable lead in Kadi after the initial rounds of counting on Monday for the Assembly bypolls. The by-elections, held on June 19, witnessed a three-cornered contest between the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on both seats.

According to election officials, after seven rounds of counting, Gopal Italia was ahead of the BJP candidate in Visavadar by 650 votes. In Kadi, BJP's Rajendrakumar Daneshwar Chavda had a significant lead of 13,195 votes over his Congress rival, indicating a strong performance by the ruling party in that seat.