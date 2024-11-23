Gujarat Bypoll Results 2024 Live: Will Congress retain Vav seat in three-way contest?

Follow us on Image Source : X Vav seat witnesses a triangular poll battle in the bypoll

Gujarat Bypoll Results 2024 Live: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday started vote counting for Gujarat's Vav seat. Congress candidate and former MLA Gulabsinh Rajput took on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Swaroopji Thakor in the bypoll, but the presence of BJP rebel Mavji Patel made it an interesting fight.

Nine candidates are in the fray

Seven other candidates -- six independents and one from the Bharatiya Jan Parishad party -- are also in the fray for the bypoll, which was necessitated following the resignation of Congress MLA Geniben Thakor, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Banaskantha in June.

68.01 per cent voter turnout in bypoll

The Vav assembly seat in Gujarat's Banaskantha district recorded a provisional voter turnout of 68.01 per cent in the by-election held on November 13, as per the data shared by poll authorities. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a statement that polling went off peacefully without any untoward incident. Webcasting was done from all 321 polling stations of the constituency to ensure transparent elections, with one ballot unit, a control unit and three VVPATs replaced after they malfunctioned, he said.

There were 3.1 lakh eligible voters in the assembly seat, including 1.61 lakh men and 1.49 lakh women. A total of 321 ballot units and as many control units are being used for the polling for which 1,412 officials have been deployed.

What happened in bypoll 2022?

In the 2022 assembly polls, BJP's Swarupji Thakor had lost from Vav seat, a Congress bastion, to opposition party candidate Geniben Thakor. Mavji Patel (73), who comes from the dominant Chaudhary community, was suspended as BJP's primary member on Sunday for his decision to contest as an independent candidate.

The Vav seat approximately has 83,000 voters of the Thakor community, 50,000 belonging to the Chaudhary community, 43,000 Dalits, 25,000 Maldhari (OBC) and 18,000 Brahmin voters. Mavji Patel won from Vav in 1990 as the Janata Dal candidate. He then joined the opposition Congress, but switched to the ruling BJP in 2019 after being denied a ticket from Tharad seat in the 2017 assembly polls.

In the 2012 polls, Mavji Patel was the Congress candidate from Tharad seat, but lost to the BJP. After being denied a ticket in 2017 from the seat, he fought as an independent but lost to BJP candidate Parbatbhai Patel.

In the 2019 Tharad bypoll, Congress' Gulabsinh Rajput defeated BJP nominee Jivraj Patel. He, however, lost to BJP candidate Shankar Chaudhary in 2022.