Gujarat: Bomb threat letter by unknown person to blow up Ahmedabad airport found, probe on

A letter written by an unknown person has been found at Sardar Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, Gujarat threatening to blow up the airport, said Sharad Singhal, JCP Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Monday. Recently, such threats via email, social media posts and letters have increased. However, most of them have turned out to be hoaxes.

Bomb threat at St Stephen's College, 2 Delhi-NCR schools

The last incident of hoax threat was received in Delhi-NCR on February 7. A prominent college and two schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats over email on Friday, prompting police to deploy explosive disposal units and dog squads to comb the premises.

The threat emails were sent to St Stephen's College, a constituent of Delhi University, Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar Phase-1, and the Shiv Nadar School in Noida.

The Delhi Police later declared the threats as hoaxes after a thorough search of both the premises.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ram Badan Singh also dismissed the threat email sent to Shiv Nadar School as a hoax.

The Delhi Police said in a statement, "At St Stephen's College, a check with the dog squad and college security was completed in every block as well as all open spaces. Nothing suspicious was found. The college premises have now been handed over to the authorities."

The police also searched the premises of Ahlcon International School and found nothing suspicious, according to the statement.

Earlier, a senior police officer had said St Stephen's College received a bomb threat via email at 7:42 am. "Our bomb and dog squads are on the ground, checking the entire premises," he had said.

An officer in the East Delhi district had said officials of the Ahlcon International School informed the police around 6:40 am that they had received an email about a bomb on the premises.

