New Delhi:

Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed-linked operative in a major operation in Vadodara and recovered an AK-47 rifle along with 23 live cartridges from his possession. The suspect, who is reportedly a native of Assam, was apprehended near the Jarod bus stand in the Vadodara district.

According to the information, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) carried out the operation in the Jarod police station area as part of an investigation into illegal arms possession. The recovery of an AK-47 rifle and 23 live cartridges has raised serious questions about the source of the weapons and the suspected operative's intentions.

Gujarat ATS probes suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed links

Following the seizure, the ATS has launched an investigation to establish the circumstances under which the suspect acquired the firearm and ammunition. Officials are also examining his alleged links with Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Investigators said they are trying to determine whether the suspect was acting independently or had connections with a wider network. The possibility of other individuals being involved in the case is also being examined.

Foreign terrorists remain a major security concern in Jammu and Kashmir

The arrest comes amid heightened surveillance by security agencies over the presence and activities of foreign terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. According to intelligence inputs cited in an India Today report, around 65 foreign terrorists are currently believed to be active in the region. Of these, approximately 55 are suspected to be associated with Pakistan-based terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The remaining 10 are believed to belong to smaller terror organisations allegedly backed by larger groups. Intelligence assessments also suggest that the number of local terrorists active in the Valley has reportedly fallen to zero, marking a significant shift in the security situation.

Infiltration attempts from Pakistan under security agencies' scanner

Intelligence sources cited in the report have indicated that several terrorists may have infiltrated from Pakistan in recent months. These operatives are suspected of attempting to carry out attacks and revive terror networks in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have consequently intensified operations to identify and track foreign operatives and prevent them from establishing their presence in the region.

(Inputs from Satyam Newaskar)

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