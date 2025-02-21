Gujarat: At least four killed, over 30 injured in bus-truck collision in Kutch The police said that the passenger bus was carrying 40 people when it collided with the truck near Mundra in Kutch district. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

In a tragic incident, four people lost their lives and over 30 were injured in a collision between a truck and a bus near Mundra in Kutch district, the police said. The Superintendent of Police said that there were 40 people aboard the bus, adding that the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Last week four people were killed and six sustained injuries after a tourist van carrying pilgrims from the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj rammed into a stationary truck on a highway in Gujarat's Dahod district, the police said.

The accident occurred around 2.15 am on the Indore-Ahmedabad highway near Limkheda, an official said. He said a tourist van carrying 10 pilgrims rammed into a truck parked on the side of the road. The deceased, including a woman, were residents of Ankleshwar in Bharuch district and Dholka in Ahmedabad district, he said.

The official said, "The pilgrims were returning from the Maha Kumbh. Four persons, including a woman, died on the spot, and six others were injured and taken to a hospital." According to the police, the deceased were identified as Devraj Nakum, 49 and his wife Jasuba , 47, both from Ankleshwar, and Dholka residents Sidhraj Dabhi , 32 and Ramesh Goswami , 47.