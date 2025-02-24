Gujarat Assembly passes bill to repeal 'Professional Civil Engineers Act': Know all about new legislation The opposition Congress and AAP had consented to passing The Gujarat GST (Amendment) Bill and The Gujarat Professional Civil Engineers Act (Repeal) Bill. An ordinance regarding the amendments was promulgated last year as the House was not in session at that time.

In a significant legislative move, the Gujarat Assembly on Monday unanimously passed two key bills, allowing the state government to amend the existing GST law and repeal the Act related to the registration of civil engineers. The bills -- The Gujarat GST (Amendment) Bill and The Gujarat Professional Civil Engineers Act (Repeal) Bill -- were passed with the consent of the opposition Congress and AAP.

After tabling the GST (Amendment) Bill, Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai informed the House that the amendments align with decisions taken in the 53rd GST Council meeting held last year. He further explained that three central laws on GST were amended by the Parliament through the Finance (No.2) Act, 2024, necessitating corresponding changes in Gujarat’s GST framework.

Know about the bill

The bill, which seeks to repeal an Act mandating the registration of professional civil workers, was tabled by Minister of State for Cooperation, Jagdish Vishwakarma. The minister said the state government had introduced the Gujarat Professional Civil Engineers Act in 2006 for the registration of professional civil engineers in view of the devastating earthquake of 2001, which claimed many lives.

"It came to light that the loss of human life could have been avoided if the design and construction of the buildings had been safe. Thus, to protect the general public from unqualified persons working as construction engineers, this Act was brought" said Vishwakarma.

'The bill is more compehensive'

The Act, however, has now become redundant after the introduction of the Comprehensive General Development Control Regulation (CGDCR) in 2017 to ensure uniformity across the state in terms of construction criteria and permissions, said the minister. He added that the new regulation is more comprehensive and covers all the aspects of the Gujarat Professional Civil Engineers Act.

As per CGDCR-2017, a "high-rise buildings committee" is constituted for any building above 45 metres. It also has a mandatory provision to submit structural safety reports after a third-party inspection, said Vishwakarma. In 2017, the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department implemented the 'Comprehensive General Development Control Regulation (CGDCR 2017) to ensure uniformity in construction criteria and permissions.

