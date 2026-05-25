Gujarat accident: Two killed, over 20 injured after bus carrying devotees overturns in Rajkot

Rajkot:

As many as two women lost their lives and nearly 20 people were injured after a private bus carrying devotees overturned near Gondal town in Gujarat’s Rajkot district in the early hours of Monday, police said. The accident took place near Vorakotda village in Gondal taluka at around 4.30 am while the passengers were returning from a religious trip.

According to police, around 60 devotees were travelling in the bus, which had left Gondal on Sunday morning to visit religious places, including Bagdana.

Mishap occurred while reversing vehicle

Officials said the mishap occurred on a narrow single-lane road when the bus driver tried to reverse the vehicle to allow an oncoming truck to pass. During the manoeuvre, the driver reportedly lost control and the bus fell into a roadside field located below the elevated stretch of road.

"The road is narrow, and both vehicles could not cross simultaneously. The bus driver reversed to give way to the truck but misjudged the distance, causing the vehicle to overturn into the field," Assistant Superintendent of Police, Rajkot Rural, Prakhar Kumar said.

Police said two women sitting near a window suffered serious head injuries after the vehicle overturned into the rocky field. They died on the spot. The victims were identified as Shantaben Makwana and her daughter-in-law Manjuben Makwana, both residents of Gondal.

Injured admitted tp hospital for treatment

Nearly 20 passengers sustained minor injuries in the incident, while several others escaped without harm. The injured were provided treatment, officials said.

Further investigation is underway, and police said a decision on action against the driver will be taken after completion of the probe.

Five devotees killed near Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand

The incident occurred just days after another tragic accident near Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district, where five people lost their lives after a car veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge. The victims were reportedly travelling to the renowned Kainchi Dham temple.

Police said the vehicle was moving along the Sanatorium–Ratighat bypass road when the driver allegedly lost control near Dhaila village. The car then tumbled nearly 500 metres down the gorge. Of the five people killed in the crash, four belonged to the same family.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand accident: Five killed after car falls into gorge near Kainchi Dham in Nainital