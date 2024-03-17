Gujarat: 18 Hindu refugees from Pakistan conferred Indian citizenship at camp in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

CAA implementation: As many as 18 Hindu refugees from Pakistan residing in Ahmedabad were conferred Indian citizenship on Saturday (March 16) at a camp which was attended by Gujarat minister of state for Home Harsh Sanghavi. With this, a total of 1167 Hindu refugees from Pakistan residing in Ahmedabad district have so far been granted Indian citizenship.

Gazette notifications of 2016 and 2018 empower the district collectors of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Kutch in the state to grant Indian citizenship to people of minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, said an official release.

Sanghavi conferred citizenship to the persecuted migrants and urged them to work together to realise the dream of a new India.

"It is expected that all of you will be determined to participate in the development journey of the country," he said, while also affirming the commitment of the central and the state governments in bringing all of them to the mainstream of the society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have made special efforts for the suffering minorities of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh to get Indian citizenship easily and quickly, he said.

CAA implemented

On March 11, the Centre notified the rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, paving the way to grant citizenship to undocumented migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

With this, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from the three countries.

(With PTI inputs)

