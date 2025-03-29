Gujarat: 12-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run incident in Vadodara, mother seriously injured 12-year-old Kavya Patel lost her life in a tragic hit-and-run in Vadodara, prompting a police search for the absconding dumper driver amid rising road safety concerns.

A tragic hit-and-run accident occurred on Malodhar Road in Vagodia Taluka, Vadodara, on March 27, when a speeding dumper collided with an Activa scooter carrying a mother and her 12-year-old daughter. The accident resulted in the death of the girl, identified as Kavya Patel, while her mother sustained serious injuries.

Accident caught on CCTV

The horrifying incident was captured on CCTV footage, showing the dumper driver recklessly speeding before striking the mother-daughter duo. The impact was severe, leading to Kavya’s untimely death. Authorities have informed her father, who resides in Dubai, about the accident.

Following the incident, the dumper driver fled the scene. Vagodia police have launched a search operation to apprehend the accused. The complaint was officially registered at the Vagodia police station on Friday.

Previous road accidents in Vadodara

This is not the first fatal accident in Vadodara in recent months. In February, a similar incident claimed the life of 25-year-old Asma Patel, a nurse working at Savita Hospital.

On February 13, Asma was returning home from work on her moped when she was hit from behind by a garbage collection truck operated by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) near Soma Lake Crossroads. The impact caused severe injuries to her chest and arms. Despite being rushed to Savita Hospital for emergency treatment, she succumbed to her injuries.

Rising concerns over road safety

The increasing number of hit-and-run cases in Vadodara has raised concerns over road safety and speeding vehicles. Despite previous fatal accidents, reckless driving continues to be a major issue. Authorities are urging stricter enforcement of traffic laws to prevent further tragedies.

The police investigation into the latest incident is ongoing, and efforts are being made to locate and arrest the dumper driver responsible for Kavya Patel's death.

(Inputs from Satyam Newaskar)