GIFT City poised to become one of world's premier international financial centres, says CM Bhupendra Patel

The GIFT City, located in Gandhinagar, is undergoing massive infrastructure expansion after which the total land area will reach around 3,400 acres, CM Bhupendra Patel said in an interview.

January 09, 2024
Image Source : ANI

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has said that state's new GIFT city has the potential to become one of the world's premier international financial centres in the coming years. 

The GIFT city is known as Gujarat International Finance Tec. It is located in Gandhinagar. 

Several infrastructure projects are underway in the GIFT city and post-expansion, it will reach land area of 3,400 acres. 

The riverfront along the GIFT city is also being developed with an international-level retail, recreation and entertainment zone. 

In addition to this, Metro connectivity to the GIFT city will also be operational by mid-2024. 

"I firmly believe that the GIFT City is poised to become one of the world's premier international financial centres in the coming years," he said.

