GIFT City poised to become one of world's premier international financial centres, says CM Bhupendra Patel

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representational image

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has said that state's new GIFT city has the potential to become one of the world's premier international financial centres in the coming years.

The GIFT city is known as Gujarat International Finance Tec. It is located in Gandhinagar.

Several infrastructure projects are underway in the GIFT city and post-expansion, it will reach land area of 3,400 acres.

The riverfront along the GIFT city is also being developed with an international-level retail, recreation and entertainment zone.

In addition to this, Metro connectivity to the GIFT city will also be operational by mid-2024.

"I firmly believe that the GIFT City is poised to become one of the world's premier international financial centres in the coming years," he said.

ALSO READ | Ghaziabad name change proposal passed in Corporation amid Jai Shri Ram slogans