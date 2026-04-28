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Gandhidham Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting begins; Can BJP make landslide?

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

Gandhidham Municipal Corporation Election Results Live: The counting for the Gandhidham Municipal Corporation Election has started. BJP is leading in early trends.

Gandhidham Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live: Counting to begin shortly.
Gandhidham Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live: Counting to begin shortly. Image Source : India TV
Gandhidham:

The election results for the Gandhidham Municipal Corporation and others will be announced today, April 28, the counting has started. Gandhidham is a newly formed municipal corporation having 60 seats. 

In the 2026 local body elections, Gujarat is conducting polls for 15 Municipal Corporations (Mahanagarpalikas). These include the six long-standing corporations and nine newly upgraded ones. The 15 Municipal Corporations are: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Surat Municipal Corporation, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Rajkot Municipal Corporation, Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, Jamnagar Municipal Corporation. The 9 new Municipal Corporations were officially approved by the Gujarat Cabinet on January 1, 2025. 

These bodies were upgraded from existing municipalities to manage increasing urbanisation and provide better infrastructure. The nine newly formed corporations are: Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation (New), Gandhidham Municipal Corporation (New), Mehsana Municipal Corporation (New), Morbi Municipal Corporation (New), Nadiad Municipal Corporation (New), Navsari Municipal Corporation (New), Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation (New), Surendranagar-Wadhwan Municipal Corporation (New) and Vapi Municipal Corporation (New). 

Live updates :Gandhidham Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live Updates

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  • 9:33 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BJP eyes all 60 seats

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing all the 60 seats. The counting has started and BJP is leading in early trends. 

  • 9:22 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    731 candidates elected unopposed

    As many as 731 candidates have been elected unopposed across Gujarat. So, the counting will take place on 9,308 seats, as per the State Election Commission (SEC) of Gujarat.

     

  • 9:04 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Counting begins

    The counting for Gandhidham Municipal Corporation has started. BJP is leading in early counting trends. Polling was held across 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, and 260 taluka panchayats, covering around 9,200 seats. 

  • 8:50 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Number of seats reserved

    Under the reservation system, 43 seats have been allocated to Scheduled Castes, with 33 reserved for women. Scheduled Tribes have been allotted 19 seats, including 12 reserved for women.

    For Other Backward Classes, a total of 142 seats have been earmarked, of which 139 are reserved for women. In the General category, there are 338 seats, with 318 set aside for women. 

  • 8:26 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Visuals from a counting centre

    The counting for all 15 municipal corporations has started. Visuals from a counting centre in Ahmedabad. 

  • 8:17 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Voter turnouts

    The overall voter turnout for the 15 municipal corporations recorded at 55.1 per cent. While the voter turnout for the municipalities recorded at 65.53 per cent, district panchayats - 66.64 per cent, taluka panchayats - 67.26 per cent.  

     

  • 8:06 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Counting begins

    The counting for the Gandhidham Municipal Corporation Election has started. BJP is ahead in the early counting trends. 

  • 7:35 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Gandhidham Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live: What are the 15 municipal corporation went to poll

    The 15 Municipal Corporations are: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Surat Municipal Corporation, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Rajkot Municipal Corporation, Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, Jamnagar Municipal Corporation. The 9 new Municipal Corporations were officially approved by the Gujarat Cabinet on January 1, 2025. 

    These bodies were upgraded from existing municipalities to manage increasing urbanisation and provide better infrastructure. The nine newly formed corporations are: Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation (New), Gandhidham Municipal Corporation (New), Mehsana Municipal Corporation (New), Morbi Municipal Corporation (New), Nadiad Municipal Corporation (New), Navsari Municipal Corporation (New), Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation (New), Surendranagar-Wadhwan Municipal Corporation (New) and Vapi Municipal Corporation (New).    

  • 7:35 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Gandhidham Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live: Contesting parties

    The key contesting parties the Gujarat urban local bodies race are - BJP, Congress, AAP and AIMIM. The election result for Gandhidham Municipal Corporation Election will be announced today, March 28. 

  • 7:34 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Gandhidham Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live: Number of seats

     Gandhidham is a newly formed municipal corporation having 60 seats. The municipal corporation went to poll on April 26, the result will be announced today. 

  • 7:32 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Gandhidham Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live: Result today

    The election result for the Gandhidham Municipal Corporation Election 2026 will be announced today, April 28. The counting will begin at 8 am. 

  • 7:31 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Gandhidham Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live: Counting to begin shortly

    The counting for the Gandhidham Municipal Corporation Election will begin at 8 am. The election result for the Gandhidham Municipal Corporation will be announced today, April 28. 

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