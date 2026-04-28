Gandhidham Municipal Results 2026: BJP sweeps past majority mark, wins 41 of 52 seats

New Delhi:

The Gandhidham Municipal Corporation election results 2026 have delivered a decisive verdict, with counting completed after polling held on April 26 as part of Gujarat’s large-scale local body elections. The exercise, which covered thousands of seats across municipal corporations, municipalities and panchayats, is being seen as a key indicator of voter sentiment ahead of future state-level contests.

In Gandhidham, the BJP has secured a comfortable majority, winning 41 out of 52 seats, while Congress managed 11. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other parties failed to open their account in the civic body. The result cements the BJP’s dominance in the region and mirrors the broader trend seen across Gujarat, where the party has performed strongly in urban local bodies.

BJP strengthens hold in Kutch region

The victory in Gandhidham is part of a wider sweep by the BJP in Kutch and other urban centres, where the party has consolidated its position across newly formed municipal corporations. Gandhidham, which went to the polls for the first time as a municipal corporation, witnessed a clear mandate in favour of the ruling party, highlighting its organisational strength on the ground. The X handle of BJP Gandhidham shared a post on the platform and it read: "The lotus bloomed in Gandhidham Municipal Corporation Heartfelt thanks to the citizens of Gandhidham for continuously placing unwavering faith in the BJP in the local self-government elections, and warm congratulations to the diligent workers."

Congress limited to pockets, AAP fails to make impact

While Congress managed to secure 11 seats, its performance remained limited to select wards, falling short of mounting a serious challenge. Meanwhile, AAP, which had been looking to expand its footprint in Gujarat’s urban politics, failed to win any seat in Gandhidham, reflecting its struggle to gain traction in municipal corporations.

The Gandhidham result reinforces the BJP’s growing dominance in Gujarat’s civic landscape, especially in urban centres. With control over the municipal corporation, the party is now positioned to steer local governance and development priorities in the region, while the opposition faces the challenge of rebuilding its presence ahead of upcoming elections.

Also read: Gandhidham Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: BJP wins 41 of 52 seats