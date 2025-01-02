First-of-its-kind coastal and wader birds census to begin in Gujarat’s Jamnagar on January 3

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Painted storks at the Thol Bird Sanctuary in Mehsana district, Gujarat.

In a first of its kind, a census of coastal and wader birds will be conducted for the first time in Gujarat’s Jamnagar from January 3 to 5, an official said on Thursday. The census will be carried out by the state forest department and Bird Conservation Society of Gujarat (BCSG) at Marine National Park and Marine Sanctuary, which is home to around 300 species of resident and migratory birds.

“It will cover selected locations along an estimated 170 km stretch of coastline from Okha to Navlakhi. The three-day programme will feature expert talks by specialists on the first day, bird counting activities on the second day, and knowledge-sharing sessions and a closing ceremony on the final day," a release said.

The presence of bird enthusiasts, experts and researchers from across the country are expected in this initiative. Active for over 25 years, BCSG is a voluntary organization dedicated to bird conservation, census activities, observation, and raising public awareness about avian science, it said.

Here’s all you need to know about Jamnagar’s marine national park

"The Marine National Park and Marine Sanctuary is India's first designated marine national park. Spanning the districts of Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, and Morbi, it covers approximately 170 km of coastline and 42 islands between Okha and Navlakhi. Located in the Gulf of Kutch, this protected area was established to conserve marine biodiversity and mangrove ecosystems," the release said.

Uniquely, this is the only place in India where visitors can explore marine life on foot during low tide, unlike other locations where scuba diving is required, the release pointed out.

"The Marine National Park and Sanctuary is home to diverse marine life, including algae, seaweed, coral reefs (hard and soft), dolphins, turtles, dugongs, porpoises, crabs, pufferfish, starfish, brittle stars, octopus, and several mangrove species. Geographically, this region lies within the Central Asian Flyway, contributing to its exceptional bird diversity. The Central Asian Flyway extends from the Arctic to the Indian Ocean, encompassing parts of Europe and Asia," the release read.

